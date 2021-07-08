Cancel
Deep Tech: How to Raise Early in a Notoriously Tough Category

By TC Video
TechCrunch
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe greatest evolutions in our history have not come from small technological steps, but giant leaps. Frontier tech is the future, but it’s not particularly accessible to average folks. Hear from IndieBio partner Pae Wu and HAX partner Garrett Winther on how to fundraise for your deep tech startup.

techcrunch.com

TechnologyTechCrunch

Indian edtech Teachmint raises $20 million to expand to new categories and geographies

Teachmint, a one-year-old startup, is betting on empowering teachers to create their own virtual classrooms with a few taps on their smartphone. The startup, which started its journey during the pandemic, has developed what it calls a mobile-first, video-first tech infrastructure to help teachers take online classes, engage with students virtually, assign them tasks, conduct attendance and also collect fees.
EconomyTechCrunch

Verve Motion raises $15M following exosuit pilot with grocery workers

Founded last year by a team spun out of Conor Walsh‘s lab at Harvard’s Wyss Institute and the John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Verve Motion is targeting the former for now. You probably don’t need a bunch of stats to realize that labor-intensive work often ends in injury, but here are a trio from the startup’s site anyway:
EconomyFast Company

What I learned from building a tech category for the third time

I founded one of the world’s first tech marketing companies, helping 600 startups with all things growth; I cofounded a child safety startup, where we protected kids from bullying and shaming on social networks; and I’m now focused on a new startup, which is known as the world’s first “sales experience” platform.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Escalon and Early Growth Launch New And Done Branding to Better Support Their Leadership in the Essential Business Services Category

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2021-- Escalon and Early Growth, leading Essential Business Services (EBS) providers, announced today their “And done.” brand for both companies that strikes at the core of the biggest challenge for small businesses, mid-sized businesses and startups – making sure back-office operations, such as accounting, HR, payroll, recruiting and taxes get done and done right. The new branding debuted today at the India COVID Relief Fundraiser virtual event that featured a panel of Who’s Who SMB and startup experts discussing business in a post-COVID environment, including Daymond John of ABC’s Shark Tank.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Forbes

The 7 Steps To Success Silicon Valley Startups Swear By

Silicon Valley, in San Francisco’s Bay Area in Northern California, serves as a global centre for technology and high innovation. According to Wikipedia it houses 30 businesses in the Fortune 1000, many of the world’s largest high-tech corporations and accounts for a third of the USA’s venture capital. As of 2013, Silicon Valley employed about a quarter of a million workers in info tech and the region was responsible for technologies including the microprocessor and the microcomputer. Accomplishments in tech are everywhere you look. You don’t have to be in Silicon Valley to be in technology, but it definitely makes sense to learn from their success.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Anicut Angel Fund leads the Seed Round in deep-tech startup

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): A Pune based deep-tech startup, EDGENeural.ai has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Anicut Angel Fund, the equity arm of Anicut Capital. The funding round saw participation from other investors including Venkat Raju, 9Unicorns, Samir Inamdar, Dilip Angal along with prominent angel...
TechnologyZDNet

The biggest roadblock to DevOps success? Cultural issues

DevOps practices have been widely embraced across IT organizations, according to Puppet's annual State of DevOps survey. However, the vast majority of IT teams are stuck in the middle stages of their DevOps evolution. And while many people may be quick to blame problems such as a lack of necessary technical skills or legacy infrastructure, the biggest roadblock turns out to be a collection of cultural issues, the study suggests. That includes problems like a lack of support from leadership or unclear responsibilities among teams.
WorldTechCrunch

UTEC launches a new initiative to help deep-tech founders commercialize their work

UTEC, an independent venture fund associated with The University of Tokyo and other academic institutions, created the UTEC Founders Program (UFP) to address that gap. It offers two tracks: equity, which invests up to $1 million with flexible terms, and grants, a non-dilutive donation of about $50,000 (or occasionally up to $100,000) awarded to recipients every six months.
ImmigrationTechCrunch

Dear Sophie: Tell me more about the EB-1A extraordinary ability green card

“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”
Relationship Adviceorlandoadvocate.com

ASK ALMA: I Want A DNA Test

My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our ups and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?
Massachusetts StateTechCrunch

Massachusetts startup OPT Industries is perfecting a 3D-printed nasal swab for COVID-19 tests

One small company that stepped into the fray of swab production was the two year old OPT Industries, a Massachusetts-based company with fifteen employees involved in additive manufacturing (think 3D printing) of dense microfiber structures. The company’s printers and software can print more than just swabs, but the first product the company has focused on since 2020 is the InstaSwab – a 3D printed swab used in COVID-19 tests.
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bill Gates and George Soros will participate in the purchase of a company that develops rapid diagnostic tests

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Hungarian-born American philanthropist George Soros will participate in the acquisition of Mologic, a British company that manufactures lateral flow diagnostic products with the aim of targeting its tests towards poor countries. The consortium, backed by the Soros Economic Development Fund and the Bill and Melinda...
EconomyTechCrunch

Female Founders Fund closes third fund with $57M for female founders

The oversubscribed fund is backed by institutional investors including Goldman Sachs, Cambridge Associates, Melinda French Gates’ Pivotal Ventures, Twitter, Plexo Capital and the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. It also includes investments from 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and Houseparty co-founder Sima Sistani. “I firmly believe we are...
EconomyTechCrunch

Marco Financial raises $82M in debt, equity seed round to support small Latin American exporters

To continue its mission, the Miami-based trade finance company raised $7 million in seed funding and $75 million in a credit facility, led by Arcadia Funds LLC and Kayyak Ventures, to increase its credit line to $100 million. Marco was backed last September by a small seed round from Struck Capital and Antler and over $20 million in a credit facility underwritten by Arcadia Funds.

