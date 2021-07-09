Susan A. Wages

Terry Lynn Cruse, 63, of Hodgenville, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 6, 1957, in Hart County to the late John B. and Margaret Salsman Cruse. He graduated from Larue County High School in 1976. He earned an Associate of Arts degree at Elizabethtown Community College, and graduated from the Kentucky Sheriff Academy at WKU. He was an elected president of his class, also graduated second in his class from the police academy at the Department of Criminal Justice Training at EKU. He was chief deputy sheriff from 1986 to 1999. He was the mayor of Hodgenville from 2006 to 2014. He received the Purple Heart, from the National Sheriffs Association for getting shot in the line of duty.