DEXTER — The Dexter Town Council gave its approval to a $6,765,114 municipal budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year during a July 8 meeting. This gross figure, which in addition to nearly $4,480,000 in town operations, includes $360,285 for the community’s portion of the Penobscot County tax and about $1.9 million for the SAD 46 budget, and is up by $703,613 from the year before.