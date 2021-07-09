Williamson County Government hiring for dozens of full-time and part-time jobs
The Williamson County Government is accepting applications for more than 30 full-time positions across the county. Those open positions include administrative roles with Animal Control or the Election Commission, Database/Records Specialists with the Public Safety/Emergency Communications Department, Sheriff's Office deputies and a Food Service Supervisor at the Williamson County Jail, Licensed Practical Nurses with the Health Department and more.www.williamsonhomepage.com
