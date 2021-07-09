Celebrating a historic investment in the Land For Maine’s Future Program

When we closed our doors to protect the health and safety of our communities last year, what was left open for us? The outdoors. Thousands of Mainers found peace and joy hiking, biking, fishing, hunting, birding, snowmobiling and exploring conserved places across our state. Yet, in the middle of the pandemic, we soon witnessed our public parks and land trust preserves feeling the pressure of overflowing parking lots and crowded public spaces. Fortunately, legislative leaders from both parties joined with Gov. Janet Mills to include $40 million in the new state budget to fund the acquisition of additional outdoor spaces through the Land for Maine’s Future Program.