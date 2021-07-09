Cancel
Idaho State

Trailrunner attacked by mother bear in Idaho's Fremont County

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISLAND PARK, Idaho — A man survived a bear attack after coming upon a female grizzly and her cub near Island Park Friday morning. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the man was running on a Forest Service trail near Stamp Meadows Road at about 6:30 a.m. when he spotted the bear with her cub. The mother charged toward him, and the trailrunner laid down on the ground in an attempt to protect himself.

