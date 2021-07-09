Newegg, Target, Walmart, Antonline, Best Buy, and Other Stores Have PS5 Restocks

Update: Game is taking PS5 pre-orders in certain stores, more stock is expected at Very this week. Read on to find out more.The PS5 console launched more than six months ago, but ongoing supply problems mean it’s difficult to actually get your hands on Sony’s new console.Restock issues have plagued the console since launch day, and despite stores reopening in the UK, it’s still almost impossible to secure a console in-store (and not easy online either).But the restock landscape seems to be improving, with huge drops appearing from every single major retailer throughout May. Sadly, that wasn’t the case in June, with the only bright spots being from Game and Very. This month, we’ve had an Argos drop, with plenty more to come soon.So if you’re still searching for the console, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted PlayStation 5 by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest insight on any rumoured releases.Read more:Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience9 best PS5 games for every kind of playerCheck stock from UK PS5 retailers below:ArgosVeryScanGameSmyths ToysAO.comAmazonShopToJohn Lewis & PartnersAsdaCurrys PC WorldTescoBTEEBox.co.uk