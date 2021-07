In what can only be described as the dream scenario for England fans, the Three Lions are 4-0 up against Ukraine – and, honestly, people are almost finding it too much to handle. Harry Kane scored in the third minute after Raheem Sterling superbly slipped the skipper behind the Ukrainian backline to direct past Georgiy Bushchan.The second goal came within minutes of the second half whistle as Harry Maguire headed the ball into the back of the net. Minutes later, before fans had barely had the chance to compute the scoreline, Kane scored his second goal. Then, in the...