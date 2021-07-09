Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint George, UT

As airport sets new records, St. George Regional seeks public input on improvements

By or for St. George News
cedarcityutah.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GEORGE — The St. George Regional Airport is creating its first ever Master Plan and has begun seeking public input on developing the property to meet future needs. “Creating a master plan is so important for the airport so that our growth is focused and organized over the next 20 to 30 years,” Airport Manager Rich Stehmeier said in a press release. “Without the plan, the FAA would not fund our future projects which may include the addition of food service, more direct-flight destinations and terminal expansion.”

www.cedarcityutah.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Saint George, UT Lifestyle
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food Service
News Break
FAA
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China on Monday for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software and accused Beijing of working with criminal hackers in ransomware attacks and other cyber operations. The announcements, though not accompanied by sanctions against the Chinese government,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy