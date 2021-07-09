As airport sets new records, St. George Regional seeks public input on improvements

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Regional Airport is creating its first ever Master Plan and has begun seeking public input on developing the property to meet future needs. “Creating a master plan is so important for the airport so that our growth is focused and organized over the next 20 to 30 years,” Airport Manager Rich Stehmeier said in a press release. “Without the plan, the FAA would not fund our future projects which may include the addition of food service, more direct-flight destinations and terminal expansion.”