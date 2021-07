The New York State Thruway Authority reports that the eastbound lanes of I-90 from Exit 58 in Irving to Exit 57A in the Eden-Angola area were briefly shut down due to an accident. Chautauqua County dispatchers report that the crash occurred at about 3:15 PM. Eastbound traffic has since reopened, but the NYSTA says traffic is slow on that stretch of the highway. Silver Creek and Irving Fire, State Police, and Chautauqua County EMS were among the agencies that responded to the scene.