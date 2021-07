Not long ago, a new report emerged stating that the release date for GTA VI was further away than many fans may have initially expected. Specifically, one insider estimated that Rockstar's next installment in the popular open-world series wouldn't end up finally hitting store shelves until 2024 or 2025. And while this news was obviously upsetting to many fans, one additional piece of info in the report has proven to at the very least be quite exciting.