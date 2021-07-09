Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Officials are unsure if the false lashes from China were exposed to disease after they were seized in New Orleans.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials are unsure if the false lashes from China were exposed to disease after they were seized in New Orleans. On Tuesday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in New Orleans seized over 6,000 artificial eyelashes that had been unlawfully imported from China. Authorities were unsure if the lashes had been exposed to illnesses or had been stored in unhygienic conditions by the maker.

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East China#Cbp#Kron#The Times Picayune#Wvue Tv#Adhesives#The Howerton Eye Clinic#The Global Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FDA
Country
China
Related
New Orleans, LANorfolk Daily News

Eye-popping 6,000 false lashes seized at New Orleans airport

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three thousand pairs of false eyelashes have been seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents after officials determined they were illegally imported from China to New Orleans. The four boxes of long lashes seized Tuesday at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport were destined for...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing.

In these five states, the COVID Delta Variant is skyrocketing. According to the most recent data, cases of the highly infectious Delta version of COVID-19 have increased dramatically in five U.S. states. The United States of America announced on Tuesday that it would be withdrawing from the World Trade Organization...
California StatePosted by
Fox News

California X-ray tech who died shortly after COVID-19 shot killed by heart disease, coroner's report says

An X-ray technician in California whose January death was under investigation as his family suggested a possible link to his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine died due to heart disease, a coroner’s report concluded. Tim Zook, 60, died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic heart disease with severe cardiomegaly and heart failure, according to his autopsy report.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Commanding general at Fort Rucker in Alabama orders ALL soldiers to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination if they are not wearing a face mask as the military mulls making the jab compulsory when it gets full FDA approval

The commander of Fort Ruckus in Alabama has ordered that all military personnel who are not vaccinated wear face masks while on base. Major General David J. Francis, who has commanded the base since 2019, updated the rules on Tuesday. Alabama is seeing a rise in COVID cases, and has...
Honolulu, HIUS News and World Report

Congressman Eyes Blood Quantum Rules for Hawaiian Homelands

HONOLULU (AP) — A Native Hawaiian congressman has introduced legislation to change requirements for passing down Hawaiian homestead leases to relatives. Under federal law, about 200,000 acres across Hawaii are reserved for Native Hawaiian people who have at least 50% Hawaiian blood. Families who have obtained leases to those acres...
Miami, FLfloridianpress.com

Miami Republicans Condemn Offensive Black Lives Matter Statement on Cuba

The backlash over the offensive statement put out by the Democratic Party-supported Black Lives Matter organization has upset both South Florida Republicans and Democrats and now Miami Republicans have released a statement denouncing Black Lives Matter insulting remarks against Cubans and Cuban Americans. In a statement, Miami GOP Chairman Rene...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Model Gets Banned from a Flight Because of Her Outfit

Deniz Saypinar, a female bodybuilder and fitness model on Instagram, was left speechless when she was forbidden from boarding a plane due to the outfit she had on. The Turkish athlete had booked a flight from Dallas-Forth to Miami on July 8 in order to attend Swim Week, but when it was time to board, the agent at the gate stopped her dead in her tracks.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The crisis on our southern border is real and It could get worse

In the coming weeks, President Biden is expected to re-open the southern border. This might come as a surprise to my fellow Hoosiers who have watched the crisis at the border go from bad to worse over the past six months. Based on the record entries we’ve seen, one might think the border couldn’t become even less secure than it is right now.
Ohio StatePosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

COVID Delta Variant Impacting Ohio Residents

The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly throughout Ohio. According to Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Ohio Department of Health’s chief medical officer, the Delta variant is 50 percent more contagious than the Alpha variant. Vanderhoff and other health officials are urging Ohioans to get vaccinated because almost all cases involving the Delta variant have been among unvaccinated people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy