Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max and Disney+ have all released their lists of what movies and TV shows they are streaming in July 2021. As both HBO Max and Disney+ are currently streaming films at the same time they are airing in theaters, streaming subscribers will be soon be able to watch both Black Widow and Space Jam: A New Legacy on the streamers. Also on the film front, subscribers will also soon be able to watch originals like Amazon's Chris Pratt film The Tomorrow War, the Karen Gillan revenge thriller Gunpowder Milkshake on Netflix and Questlove's documentary Summer of Soul on Hulu.