Bull sharks have long-term social bonds, according to a new study.

This paper examines long-term temporal and spatial fluctuations in the solar rotation (more than four solar cycles) by investigating radio emission escapes from various layers of the solar atmosphere during the years 1967-2010. The flux modulation approach can also be used to investigate variations in solar rotation, which is a contentious topic in solar physics. The current study makes use of a time series of radio flux data at different frequencies (245-15400 MHz) obtained at Sagamore Hill Solar Radio Observatory in Massachusetts, USA, and other observatories from 1967 to 2010. The periodicity present in the temporal variation of time series is estimated through Lomb Scargle Periodogram (LSP). The rotation period estimated for five radio emissions (606, 1415, \& 2695 MHz; from corona, and 4995 \& 8800 MHz; from transition region) through statistical approach shows continuous temporal and spatial variation throughout the years. The smoothed rotation period shows the presence of $\sim$ 22-yrs periodic and $\sim$ 11-yrs components in it. The 22-year component could be linked to the reversal of the solar magnetic field (Hale's) cycle, while the 11-yrs component is most likely related to the sunspot (Schwabe's) cycle. Besides these two components, random components are also prominently present in the analyzed data. The cross-correlation between the sunspot number and the rotation period obtained shows a strong correlation with 11-yrs Schwabe's and 22-yr Hale cycle. The corona rotates faster or slower than transition region in different epoch. The swap of faster rotation speed between corona and transition region also follows the 22-yrs cycle.