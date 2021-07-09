Cancel
Bull sharks have long-term social bonds, according to a new study.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBull sharks have long-term social bonds, according to a new study. According to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science on June 23, even the toothiest of fish require companionship. Researchers studied the behavior of 91 bull sharks who visited a feeding spot in Fiji’s Shark Reef...

