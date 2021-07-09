Cancel
Are you still looking for a way to work from home? Here are a few examples of industries that are doing exactly that.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you still looking for a way to work from home? Here are a few examples of industries that are doing exactly that. Remote work has become the new standard for various industries since the commencement of the COVID-19 epidemic. Throughout 2020, major corporations such as Google, Apple, and Facebook permitted workers to work from home. Many employers are ordering their employees to return to work on a part-time basis throughout the week as various reopenings, vaccine distribution, and mask restrictions fall by the wayside throughout multiple states.

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

JobsPosted by
MassLive.com

Looking for remote work? How to get a work from home job

Remote work has become one of the most sought-after types of jobs in the months following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many employers are expanding their remote work positions and others are moving to a “hybrid” model with a mix of in-person days and work-from-home days. LinkedIn reported that...
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes

Who Still Works From Home? A Detailed Look At The Return To The Office

One of the biggest changes the pandemic brought to the U.S. economy and the daily lives of Americans was the rise of work from home (WFH). Tens of millions of Americans stopped going to the office and instead performed their job functions from their home office, or kitchen table, or bedroom (or the beach). As the economy opens back up again, many of these workers are returning to the office.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Five tips to avoid burnout if you work from home

The transition from a 9-5 job to work from home was really quick- thanks to the global pandemic that has rendered people shutting them to their houses. No matter how fun it might seem to work from the ‘comfort’ of your home, there is always another side that no one talks about often.
Career Development & AdviceNorwalk Hour

The Art of Working From Home

It is estimated that approximately 45 percent of the workforce will be working from home in some capacity by the end of 2021. For someone who has worked remotely for the better part of the past 30 years, I have good news and bad news. The good news is you can increase your productivity by working from home. The bad news is you’ll need to be twice as focused to get there. Here are some helpful tips and strategies to ensure that your productivity increases and you're maximizing your potential from the home office.
TechnologyWrcbtv.com

WHAT THE TECH? Ways to convince your boss to let you work from home

When the pandemic forced companies to allow employees to work from home most people wondered what might happen when those workers were asked to return. Now, we know. According to a recent survey by the job-board website Monster.com, 95% of American workers say they want to quit their job. Many of them citing the desire to stay out of the office and work remotely.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

How Big Will The Social Security Cost-Of-Living Adjustment Be For 2022

The pain of inflation is often harshest on the budgets of retirees on fixed incomes. The only bright light of the recent spike in the consumer price index is the potential for a more significant Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) this year. Estimates of the Social Security COLA in 2021 (for 2022) have been in the range of 5.3 to 6.1%. We have not seen a cost-of-living adjustment at this level since 2009.
Refinery29

Here’s How Much Free Work You’re Doing By Not Taking Your Lunch Break

We all know that actually taking a lunch break has many benefits, but that doesn't mean it's easy to do. Even on a relatively quiet day, there's a strong temptation to "work through" and hopefully finish a little earlier. But if you work through on a regular basis, you're essentially...
Businesspymnts.com

Amazon, Dollar General Lead Retail Hiring Surge Within Tricky Labor Market

While the quintessential image of a shopkeeper hanging a “Help Wanted” sign in their store window has become an increasingly common occurrence this year, what isn’t happening nearly as often is news that those signs are coming down. That’s because the retail sector, whether that’s mom-and-pop shops or multinational corporations,...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

What They Don’t Tell You: 4 Ways Humans Still Vastly Outperform AI

Media coverage often portrays AI as more intelligent than it is. AI systems seem so intelligent because they give more exposure to achievements that reflect it. Reality tells us otherwise. Every time there’s a notable breakthrough in AI, we only hear how intelligent and skilled the systems are getting. In...
Economynjbmagazine.com

NJ Employers Add Jobs in June

Preliminary estimates produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate that total nonfarm wage and salary employment in New Jersey increased by 16,600 in June to reach a seasonally adjusted level of 3,935,600. This represents the sixth consecutive month of job gains in the state’s recovering labor market, and a 33,800 gain over the past two months.

