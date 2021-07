Liverpool have begun their pre-season in earnest as a small group of players trained at their Austrian camp on Monday. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas were all pictured jogging on the grounds of the Reds' training base, which is set to be their home for the next two weeks as they forgo their usual local early pre-season matches and instead head straight to work away from home.