‘Cursed’ Season 2 Release Date | Renewed or Cancelled?
Cursed is a Netflix fantasy drama web television series based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s illustrated YA novel of the same name. As children, both Wheeler and Miller were enthralled with Arthurian stories. Cursed is described as a prologue to the Arthurian tales, with Wheeler, Miller, and Fuentes explaining that their story follows legendary characters before they become legends. In fact, Wheeler teased that some people in Cursed will grow up to be famous Arthurian figures, but that they will be unrecognizable at first.centralrecorder.com
Comments / 0