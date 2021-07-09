‘Fear Street Part 3: 1666’ Release Date | What to Expect From Part 3

Fans get ready to get those scary goosebumps as Fear Street Part 3 is arriving soon. Here is everything we know about the new season. “Fear Street” Part 3 will mark the climax of the horror trilogy on Netflix. Set in 1666, the third part will uncover the curse of Sarah Fier. In the second part of Fear Street, we saw Deena visualized herself as Sarah Fier in 1666. The audience is still wondering about was it just a mirage or she actually time-traveled to 1666. Fear Street Part 3 will bring the answers to tons of mysteries. So, when will Fear Street Part 3 drop? Here is everything we know.