Pilar Bardem, the mother of Javier Bardem and mother in law of Penelope Cruz has passed away, with the news being confirmed in a joint statement from Javier and his siblings, Carlos and Monica, on Saturday via Carlos' Twitter account. The actress' children then followed up with a joint tribute to their mother, who died following complications from a non-Covid related lung disease. The Goya Award winner was 82 years old and has appeared in a variety of Spanish language movie and TV roles in her career.