Governor signs state budget, including GOP-backed tax cut

By LAUREL WHITE
voiceofalexandria.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Tony Evers has signed the 2021-2023 state budget, which includes a more than $2 billion tax cut backed by Republicans. The Democratic governor used his veto pen to make 50 changes to the budget, though most of the changes were minor. Evers has one of the most powerful veto authorities in the country, with the ability to delete words, numbers and punctuation from the spending plan.

www.voiceofalexandria.com

