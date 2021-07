On September 15, 2005, after twelve years on the FBI’s most wanted list evading capture abroad, Heather Tallchief marched into the United States Marshals office in Las Vegas, Nevada with a lawyer to turn herself in. In 1993, the 21-year-old ex-nursing assistant had successfully executed a $3.1 million dollar heist, one of the largest in Las Vegas history, alongside her then-boyfriend Roberto Solis. The two had escaped abroad together and evaded capture for years until she decided to turn herself in in 2005. Tallchief, now 49, tells the wild tale in her own words in Netflix’s new docuseries Heist.