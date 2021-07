Michigan guard DeVante' Jones will withdraw from the NBA draft and return for his senior season, he told ESPN on Monday. "I decided to withdraw from the NBA draft because there's a stigma of the level I played at my three years at Coastal Carolina University," Jones told ESPN. "Being able to transition to the Big Ten and play under Juwan Howard will be the perfect opportunity for me to showcase my abilities on a higher stage. I had great conversations with NBA teams, but I would love to keep proving the world wrong because a lot of people believe I'll get to Michigan and 'fall off.'"