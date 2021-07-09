Cancel
Weekly Road and Traffic Report for the Week of July 12 – 18

Bend, Oregon
For the Week of July 12 – 18:

  • Intersection of SE 15th Street and SE Caldera Drive for roundabout construction, full intersection closure with detour (Shoefly Road constructed), 7/14/21 - 9/10/21
  • Reed Market Road Bridge over Deschutes River closed between Mt. Bachelor Way and Alderwood Circle for bridge resurfacing, detour onto Colorado Avenue, 7/12/21 - 7/23/21 (Mon – Fri), 5 a.m. - 5 p.m
  • NE Burnside Avenue between NE 3rd Street and NE 4th Street for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, 7/6/21 - 7/16/21
  • NE Wells Acres Road (from NE 27th Street to NE Weeping Willow Drive) – Underground electrical conduit construction. Daytime lane closures and flagging. Side street work also expected on NE Weeping Willow Drive and NE Brian Ray Ct. Temporary on-street parking restrictions in neighborhood. 6/28 to 7/30. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/streetsafety
  • NW Sisemore Street (from NW Colorado to NW Florida Avenue) – Sidewalk, driveway and alley construction on the east side of the street only. Shoulder and alley closures. Temporary on-street parking restrictions. 6/28 - 7/23. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/streetsafety
  • 2021 Bend Criterion Series – special event occurring every Wednesday 7/7/21 - 7/28/21, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. Multiple Road closures related to event (listed below).
  • NW Crosby Drive between NW Skyline Ranch Rd
  • NW Elwood Lane between NW Crosby Drive and NW Lolo Drive
  • NW Lolo Drive between NW Elwood Lane and NW Skyline Ranch Road
  • NW Skyline Ranch Road between NW Lolo Drive and NW Crosby Drive
  • NW Crossing Farmers Market – special event occurring every Saturday 6/5/21 - 10/16/21. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below).
  • NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle)
  • NW John Freemont between NW Ordiway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street
  • NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street
  • NE 8th Street between NE Marlon Place and NE Bennington Way for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with minimal impacts, begins 5/24/21
  • SW Simpson – Columbia intersection – Closed for roundabout construction beginning May 17th – August. Full closure of intersection with detour. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/Columbia-roundabouts.
  • NE Butler Market – Purcell Intersection - closed for roundabout construction beginning May 3rd - mid September. This is part of the Empire Corridor Improvements Project. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/empire.
  • NW Skyline Ranch Road between NW Chianti Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 4/12/21 - 7/30/21
  • East Lake Drive between Twin Lakes Loop and Newberry Drive
  • Twin Lakes Loop Between SE 15th Street and Newberry Drive
  • Via Sandia between Sky Harbor Drive and Cabin Court
  • Cabin Court between Via Sandia
  • Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below.
  • NW Nashville Ave between NW Drake Road and NW Newport Ave for infrastructure installation, full road closure, starting 4/5/21
  • Intersection of 9th Street and Newport Avenue for infrastructure installation, full roundabout closure with detour, starting 4/5/21

Future Road Closures:

  • Newport Avenue Bridge over Deschutes River closed between NW Brooks Street and NW Awbrey Road for bridge resurfacing, detour to Portland Avenue, 7/26/21 - 7/30/21

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Kyle Thomas, Construction Manager

541-323-8519, kthomas@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Anne Aurand at 541-388-5573 or aaurand@bendoregon.gov.

Comments / 0

