Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dutch reinforce COVID-19 measures after spike in cases

Kenosha News.com
 8 days ago

THE HAGUE (AP) — The Dutch government has reinforced measures to contain COVID-19 after a spike in new cases, particularly among young people, driven by the delta variant first identified in India. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday that bars will have to close at midnight again as of...

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Western Europe#Dutch#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Doctors want to keep some measures after 19 July

Some Covid measures should be kept in place in England beyond 19 July - when all legal restrictions are due to be lifted, a doctors' union says. The British Medical Association is calling for the continued use of face masks and new ventilation standards. It says it is crucial to...
Public HealthMetro International

Dutch PM apologises for easing of COVID-19 curbs as cases soar

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded on Monday that coronavirus restrictions had been lifted too soon in the Netherlands and he apologised as infections surged to their highest levels of the year. Rutte last Friday reimposed curbs on bars, restaurants and nightclubs in an effort to stop a...
Public HealthMetro International

Dutch COVID-19 cases jump in short-lived reopening of nightlife

THE HAGUE (Reuters) -New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands have jumped more than six-fold in the past week, mainly among young adults, following a decision to largely scrap restrictions. Almost 52,000 infections were confirmed in the country of 17.5 million in the week through Tuesday, health authorities said, up from...
Public Healthdancingastronaut.com

Dutch nightclubs, festivals put on hold due to resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Netherlands

While much of the world has been steadily heading towards reopening, with artists booking new tours and clubs opening their doors, the Netherlands is going back into lockdown just two weeks after lifting restrictions. COVID-19 continues to make its way through the world, with the Delta variant proving to be more infectious than previous strains as it targets younger people.
Public HealthEDMTunes

Dutch Government Reimposes COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Surge

The Dutch government is seeking to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions on music festivals, nightclubs, and bars as cases begin to rise once again. According to Yahoo! News, reported cases show young adults are being primarily affected. The Netherlands lifted most COVID-19 measures on June 26. As cases began to decline and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation Africa

Spike in COVID-19 cases points to gaps in South Africa’s response

The numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in South Africa have increased exponentially over the past 12 months. At the beginning of July 2020 the country had 168,000 cases of COVID-19 and 2,844 deaths. A year later, at the start of July 2021, there were over two million confirmed cases and more than 61,000 deaths. These numbers are only a snapshot of the kind of pressure South Africa’s healthcare system is under. On the one hand, the country needs to drastically increase the number of frontline health workers. And on the other hand, there’s not enough money, according to acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, to employ medical interns, or even extra medical staff. Laetitia Rispel chaired the ministerial task team responsible for the development of the 2030 National Human Resources for Health Strategy. She spoke to The Conversation Africa’s Ina Skosana about the country’s COVID-19 response.
Public Healthindustryglobalnews24.com

COVID-19: SEOUL TO SEE STRICTEST CURBS AS NEW CASES SPIKE

• As per the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), 1,100 new cases of Covid-19, were reported on Sunday. In wake of rapidly rising new cases of COVID-19, the government of South Korea has decided to impose the highest level of social distancing restrictions (level 4) in the capital city of Seoul and other neighbouring areas. The country at present is seeing the fourth wave of the pandemic, and t....
Public HealthKenosha News.com

Indonesia reports 54,000 virus cases, becomes Asian hotspot

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia reported more than 54,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time Wednesday, surpassing recent daily infections in India, whose disastrous outbreak is declining, and becoming Asia's new virus hotspot. Officials fear that the more highly transmissible delta variant is now spreading from the islands of...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Dutch crime reporter dies after shooting on July 6

One of the Netherlands’ best-known crime reporters who was shot earlier this month in an attack in Amsterdam has died, according to Dutch media reports. Peter R de Vries, who was widely lauded for fearless reporting on the Dutch underworld, was shot on July 6 after making one of his regular appearances on a current affairs television show.
ProtestsKenosha News.com

Plan to vaccinate teens triggers large protests in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of anti-vaccine demonstrators gathered in Greece’s two largest cities Wednesday to protest plans to make coronavirus vaccines available to children 15 and older. The protests took place outside parliament in central Athens and in the northern city of Thessaloniki. Greek authorities have blamed a recent...
Public HealthKenosha News.com

Malta backs off ban on unvaccinated visitors after EU balks

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta has backed off a new rule that would have allowed only people with proof of having been vaccinated against the coronavirus to enter the country after the European Commission raised concerns that it might impede the right to free movement within the 27-nation bloc. In...
Public HealthKenosha News.com

Cases surge to 6-month high in Tokyo a week before Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — New coronavirus cases surged to 1,308 in Tokyo on Thursday, a six-month high, as fears rise of a possible dramatic increase that could flood hospitals during the Olympics that start in eight days. Tokyo is under a fourth state of emergency, which began Monday and requires restaurants...
Travelkfgo.com

France to reinforce COVID-19 restrictions for travellers

PARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday that France would reinforce restrictions on travellers from a series of countries to counter a rebound in COVID-19 cases. From Sunday, July 18, non-vaccinated people coming from the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, the Netherlands and Greece will need...
Public HealthThe Quietus

Dutch Nightlife Halted For Another Month

The Netherlands' government has made a U-turn on its decision to allow clubs and festivals to return following a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. Dutch nightlife has been shut off for a month after a sharp uptick in new COVID-19 cases. The order, which applies to festivals and nightclubs, is...
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Politicians decry murder of Dutch crime reporter De Vries

Celebrity Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries has died after being shot on an Amsterdam street. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has vowed to arrest those behind the shooting. He gained fame for his work on numerous cases, including the 1983 kidnapping of beer magnate Freddy Heineken. AMSTERDAM, Netherlands:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy