Independence, MO

Harry S. Truman Museum and Library opens following 2 year renovation

By Kevin McClintock
Joplin Globe
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A museum dedicated to the only president born in Missouri opened last week following two years of extensive renovations. The $29 million update has entirely reimagined the Harry S Truman Presidential Library and Museum, which first opened in 1957. Roughly 95% of the walk-through portion is new, featuring more than 140 minutes of archival film footage using the latest audio-visual technology as well as 230 artifacts, some of which are termed priceless, and multiple interactive stations.

