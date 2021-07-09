My history of hunting or how I got my start in the field

In the last four months, I have lost three good friends. That is the price you pay when you get old. The only upside being you have less enemies. I hunt and fish. That is the secret to my longevity. The other passion is baseball. For instance, in the 1920s, there was a second baseman named Rogers Hornsby, who over a five-year period batting averages were over 400. Baseball was an early passion and we played it, watched it, and lived it until I discovered hunting and fishing.