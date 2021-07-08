Cancel
Economy

Online Fundraising 101

By TC Video
TechCrunch
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeedInvest is at the heart of equity crowdfunding. With over $300M raised, 500k+ investors and hundreds of successful startups launched, learn from CEO Ryan Feit on how your business can raise substantial funding online.

Marketscrunchbase.com

Capchase Doubles Down, Raises Fresh $280M To Provide Startups With Alternative To VC Funding

New York-based Capchase, a nondilutive capital provider, closed a new $280 million round of debt and equity — less than seven weeks after announcing a $125 million round. The round was led by specialty finance firm i80 Group — which also led a $60 million debt round in Capchase in January. Other investors in the round were not announced, but previous investors include QED Investors, Bling Capital, SciFi VC and Caffeinated Capital. Capchase has now raised nearly $470 million in a mix of debt and equity, according to Crunchbase data.
BusinessTechCrunch

Capchase raises $280M to scale its financing platform for subscription businesses

This fever is now reaching Europe, where today Capchase raised an additional $280 million in new debt and equity funding, led by i80 Group, following a $125 million round in June. But unlike Pipe, Capchase is playing both in the U.S. and in Europe, where it has made €100 million available to more than 50 companies in its first month of operation on the continent.
EconomyTechCrunch

Dover raises $20M to bring the concept of ‘orchestration’ to recruitment

Dover, which has built what CEO and co-founder Max Kolysh describes as a “recruitment orchestration platform” — aimed at recruiters, it helps them juggle and aggregate multiple candidate pools to source suitable job candidates automatically, and then manage the process of outreach (including using tools to automatically re-write job descriptions, as well as to write recruitment and rejection letters) — has raised $20 million from an impressive list of investors.
EconomyForbes

Ten Ways To Attract More Acquisition Offers For Your SaaS Startup

Andrew Gazdecki is the Founder of MicroAcquire. Former CEO & Founder of Bizness Apps and Altcoin (both acquired). You’ve probably heard the phrase, “Most startups are bought, not sold.” In other words, if you create a good enough product, the likes of Google will show up with a fat check for you to sign. The problem is, for most founders, it’s a dream.
Cell PhonesForbes

The Scale-Up Challenge For Startups

Dr Doron Myersdorf is the Founder and CEO of StoreDot, the leading 5-minute extreme fast charging batteries for electric vehicles. We entered into the 2020s with an abundance of exciting technologies at our fingertips — from AI and AR to clean energy and industry 4.0 solutions, to name just a few. Arguably, there has never been a better time for entrepreneurs to start their own businesses. According to some estimates, there are 305 million startups created annually, over one million of those related to technology. However, only 90% of startups are predicted to succeed, with about half failing by their third year.
EconomyTechCrunch

Norwest’s Lisa Wu explains how to think like a VC when fundraising

Startup founders often turn to pitch decks when fundraising as a visual representation of their story — from the origins to total addressable market to those juicy metrics. While the format definitely works, the influx of pitch decks in a hot deal environment makes it harder to stand out. Wu...
TechnologyTechCrunch

Revolut confirms a fresh $800M in funding at a $33B valuation to supercharge its financial services superapp

This makes Revolut the most valuable fintech out of the UK, as well as one of the biggest of the privately-backed scaled-up startups not just in Europe, but the world. It’s also following in the footsteps of Klarna, the buy-now-pay-later startup out of Sweden that is also diversifying into a wider range of other services for consumers and the businesses that integrate it. Klarna last month raised $639 million valued at just under $46 billion. Stripe in the US earlier this year raised at a $95 billion valuation.
BusinessTechCrunch

Simpplr raises $32M for its intranet platform

As Simpplr CEO and founder Dhiraj Sharma told me, the Series B round was meant to help the team accelerate product innovation and development. Unsurprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic only increased demand for digital workplace solutions like Simpplr. As Sharma noted, the company’s thesis was always that the world was moving toward remote/hybrid work. The pandemic only accelerated this process and with that, the sense of urgency in its customer base to modernize their own platforms for communicating with their employees. To keep up with this growth, the company doubled its team since last August (though Sharma, just like many other startup founders I’ve recently talked to, also bemoaned that it’s becoming increasingly hard to find talent).
CharitiesThrive Global

Fundraising In the Time of Coronavirus

Ever since the mandatory lockdowns began and social activities became prohibited, nonprofits were one of the first to suffer. Nonprofits belong to the social sector, and we need constant interaction with donors, volunteers, and beneficiaries to keep operating. Without it, more and more nonprofit programs dwindled down— some organizations even ceased their operations.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Product-led sales startup Endgame raises over $17M

The $12.25 million Series A was led by Menlo Ventures, while the $5 million seed round was led by Upfront Ventures. Also participating in the round are a group of investors including Todd and Rahul’s Fund, Liquid 2 Ventures and Gainsight CEO Nick Mehta. Los Angeles-based Endgame was founded in...
TechnologyTechCrunch

5 fundraising imperatives for robotics startups

So how do robotics startups best approach fundraising and secure the financing to propel their company to the next level? There are five key areas to keep in mind about fundraising for robotics startups that founders must learn and practice. Understand the proper fit between your company’s scale and the...
Businessfinextra.com

Augmentum completes £55m fundraising round

Fintech investment trust Augmentum has secured £55m from its latest funding round, exceeding its original £40m target. More than 40,000,000 shares were issued at a price of 135.5p per share and the capital raise was conducted via a placing, open offer. Augmentum claims to be the only listed fintech-focused investment...
BusinessTechCrunch

Soldo raises $180M for its business expense management platform

Soldo, which provides a platform to issue employees with prepaid company cards that are linked through to an automated expense management system, has closed $180 million in funding. Soldo currently has some 26,000 customers, ranging from small medium-sized businesses, through to mid-market enterprises and up to large multinationals across 30 countries, with Mercedes Benz, GetYourGuide, Gymshark, Bauli, and Brooks Running among some of the more popular of them. Alongside that, by way of APIs, it also integrates with the popular accounting packages used by organizations today — NetSuite, QuickBooks, Zucchetti, and Xero, along with options to connect Soldo to more than 50 expense management platforms including Concur and Expensify.
EconomyTechCrunch

Lightyear nabs $13M Series A as online network procurement takes shape

The round was led by Ridge Ventures with participation from Zigg Capital and a slew of individual investors. Today’s investment comes on the heels of a $3.7 million seed round last October, bringing the total raised to $16.8 million. CEO and co-founder Dennis Thankachan says that the company has been...
Real EstateCommercial Observer

Lev Raises $30M in Series A Round Led by Greenspring Associates

Tech-focused commercial real estate brokerage Lev has sealed a $30 million Series A round of funding led by investment firm Greenspring Associates, the company announced today. First American Title also participated in the financing, along with existing investors NFX, Canaan Partners, JLL Spark, Animo Ventures and Ludlow Ventures. With Greenspring...

