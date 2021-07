Bots in your website's traffic: the good, the bad and how to identify and filter them out in your reports. Learn more about Google Analytics bot filtering features. Imagine that you log in to your Google Analytics account one day and see a spike in traffic to your website. However, after looking closer, you understand that it’s mostly bots, not bringing any conversions, just making you worry about the website’s safety. Luckily, Google Analytics bot filtering features are here to sort things out.