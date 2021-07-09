Tucson Opinion: It all started with smallpox

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Having spent the last year sheltering against COVID-19 and waiting my turn for vaccination, I was reminded of our legacy from the past with vaccines and vaccination. In the beginning, both words had very specific meanings tied to a very specific disease, a very specific virus: smallpox. The word and the process were originally coined by Edward Jenner in 1798 when he discovered a prophylactic against smallpox.