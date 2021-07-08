How to Drive Your Business Forward: The Power and Opportunity of Leveraging Corporate Venture Capital
When raising capital as a startup, it’s important to find the right partner to help drive your business forward. Corporate venture capital (CVC) firms present startups with several unique advantages including market validation, distribution support and a customer point of view. While it’s important to find the right venture capital partner for your company, CVCs can provide knowledge and experience if leveraged properly. In this session, Arvind Purushotham, managing director and global head of venture investing at Citi Ventures, will discuss his background and how he came to start Citi Ventures ten years ago, as well as the benefits and company support that startups can expect from working with a CVC.techcrunch.com
