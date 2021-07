The online world needs to be more accessible and inclusive for all people. Especially in recent events where the pandemic has pushed many businesses to increase their online presence, it is more important than ever to increase that inclusivity for all. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently said, 10% of the world's GDP will be spent on tech. Yet, we’re reaching a point at which tech companies that don’t make their products accessible to all possible users will be excluded from the market, and miss out on that windfall.