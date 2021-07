Trees are pretty resilient, but some of them might need a little extra help to survive drought conditions, experts say Monday, July 12, 2021. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) — SALT LAKE CITY — As Utahnscut back on landscape watering during the intensity of the drought, experts said it's still important to monitor the health of our trees. They said trees are pretty resilient, but some of them might need a little extra help to survive.