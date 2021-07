BEND — Yakima Valley closed out the West Coast League's second-best first half by winning its sixth series of the season Wednesday night in Bend. The offense returned to its early-season form to lift the Pippins to a 6-4 win, scoring more than five runs for just the second time in its last nine games. scoring more than six runs for the first time in nine games. Alex Shanks led the way by going 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and he finished his night a triple short of the cycle.