The SCOTUS Term is over and so is any remotely text-based interpretation of the Voting Rights Act. Justice Alito pulled off a smooth rewriting of the statute with nary a peep from his textualist colleagues. It looks like this is going to be our future for a while. And it’s a future that will apparently include Justice Breyer who appears to have locked in to staying on the Court, all common sense aside. Speaking of common sense, how much money might you sacrifice to have work-from-home flexibility? For most of you out there, it’s a lot.