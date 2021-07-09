Why is XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) the Stock of the Day?

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,821,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.