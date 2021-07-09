Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain View, CA

Why is XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) the Stock of the Day?

By Patton Hunnicutt
Benzinga
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXPeng (aka XMotors.ai) is an electric car manufacturer headquartered in Guangzhou, China. The firm also keeps offices in Mountain View, California and trades on the New York Stock Exchange. The company itself has said it is catching up to electric car giant Tesla. With an office in the U.S., the firm can affect both the North American and Chinese automotive markets.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain View, CA
Business
Local
California Business
State
California State
City
Mountain View, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xpev#Xpev#The North American#Chinese#Li#Gm#Xpeng Stock#Lower Band#Upper Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
StocksBenzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded over 6% lower as major cryptocurrencies sank amid a market-wide downturn. What's Moving? DOGE traded 6.48% lower at $0.20 at press time over 24 hours. For the week, DOGE is down 14.75%. DOGE declined 2.41% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) but managed to gain 0.79% against Ethereum...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Investors Shouldn't Sell General Motors Stock

Following reports of two vehicles catching fire, General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) told owners of its 2017 to 2019 Bolt electric vehicles they should refrain from parking inside or charging their vehicles unattended overnight. The news regarding the vehicle fires is not a reason to sell the stock, tradinganalysis.com CEO Todd...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates Trading Under $5

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Stevanato Group Celebrates Initial Public Offering And First Day Of Public Trading On New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (the "Company") today celebrates its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "STVN." Founded by Giovanni Stevanato in 1949, the Company is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. "It...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Sells $48,596,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
StocksPosted by
pymnts

Blend Stock Trades At Brisk Pace In NYSE Debut With $360M IPO

Blend Labs, Inc. launched its initial public offering of 20 million shares of Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange, starting at $18 per share and crossing the $20-per-share threshold in early action on the floor. The IPO brought in $360 million for the digital lending firm,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $14,497,560.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.88, for a total value of $14,497,560.00. Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 21st,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,821,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) COO Sells $249,165.00 in Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) COO Bioxcel Llc sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

American Airlines Stock Breaks Downtrend: Time To Buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stock may be ready to rally. After finding support around the $20 level, it has broken its downtrend line. When stocks are trending lower, the bears are in charge of the market. Their sell orders overpower the bulls. When stocks are trending higher, it’s the bulls who are in charge. Their buy orders overpower the bears.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credit Agricole S A Acquires 500 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in XPeng were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksBenzinga

Could GameStop's Stock Be Nearing Make It Or Break It Time?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are traded lower Thursday. The stock was a WallStreetBets favorite and seems to have lost some gas since its initial run-up. After hitting an intraday low of $159.48, shares closed at $166.82. GameStop Daily Chart Analysis. Shares have been sliding downwards and are nearing potential support...
Stocksinvesting.com

Netflix. AIG Rise Premarket; Morgan Stanley Falls

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, July 15th. Please refresh for updates. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock rose 2% after the streaming giant announced the appointment of Mike Verdu as vice president of game development, poached from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB); the move led to talk that it may add video games to its platform. UBS has also lifted its price target, saying subscriptions will pick up in the second half of the year.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cramer Says Affirm Is A Buy Despite Apple Threat

Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) is a “good company” and the stock is a buy at current price levels, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said on Wednesday as shares of the fintech company fell for the second day in a row. What Happened: Shares of San Francisco-based Affirm, a company...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.10. 98,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,797,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72. Separately, Renaissance...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gina Harrison Sells 1,113 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $203,957.25. Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $192.42 on Thursday. The company has a...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Pre-Open Stock Movers 07/16: (GLG) (AEHR) (MGI) Higher; (FGEN) (AOUT) (CRVS) Lower (more...)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) 36.2% LOWER; announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee (CRDAC) voted to recommend not approving roxadustat, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adult patients. The Committee based its recommendation on data from a global Phase 3 program encompassing more than 8,000 patients. While the FDA is not required to follow the Committee's vote, the agency considers the Committee's non-binding recommendations when making its decision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy