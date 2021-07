The Henderson Tractor Ride on Saturday, June 26, paused in Union Hill as part of its 20th annual journey through the Minnesota River Valley. There were 60 tractors ranging from a 1937-38 John Deere to a model from 1982, and lots of tractors from the 1950s and 1960s, that took part in the trip. Many of the tractor riders were looking forward to this year’s ride as last year’s was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.