Buffalo, MN

‘Buffalo chicken doughscuits’: Minnesota State Fair teases strange new foods for 2021

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – If you’ve never eaten a chicken “doughscuit” with buffalo-flavored icing, the Minnesota State Fair will soon give you an opportunity to correct that. The fair, which kicks off in less than two months, has released details of its new food offerings for 2021, which not only include “doughscuits” but also cognac-infused bacon sandwiches and sweetened, deep-fried mashed potatoes, among other brand-new culinary creations.

