Tara Kojsza noticed the three men lurking by her taco stand during Peach Fest at Montage Mountain. She had just finished her third day and night of selling tacos, street corn, nachos and other food items at TT’s Giant Taco Stand and made her way back to her camping tent before her last day of vending at the July 1-4 festival. She had her earnings, about $20,000, with her for safe keeping.