With U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, there are growing concerns on Capitol Hill about the fate of thousands of Afghans who worked with the U.S. military. With U.S. troops now out of a key air base in Afghanistan, concern is growing on Capitol Hill about the fate of thousands of Afghans who worked with the U.S. military. The State Department says it's working on plans to move some of them to safer locations while they apply for U.S. visas. But lawmakers want details, as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.