Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kandiyohi, MN

Raymond Ostendorf

By LPeterson
willmarradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymond B. Ostendorf, age 80, of Kandiyohi, passed away Thursday morning, July 8, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, at the Church of St. Mary in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery near Kandiyohi at a later date. Arrangements are with Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Avon, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Albany, MN
City
Willmar, MN
Willmar, MN
Obituaries
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
City
Coon Rapids, MN
City
Kandiyohi, MN
City
Spicer, MN
City
Freeport, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#St Patrick#Bethesda Grand#Christian#The Church Of St Mary#Catholic Cemetery#German#Holdingford#Mohs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy