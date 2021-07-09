Raymond Ostendorf

Raymond B. Ostendorf, age 80, of Kandiyohi, passed away Thursday morning, July 8, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, at the Church of St. Mary in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery near Kandiyohi at a later date. Arrangements are with Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.