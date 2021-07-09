Weekend sports on the air

This July Fourth Weekend is full of sports to keep up with! The Stanley Cup Finals are in full swing and the Tampa Bay Lighting are up two games to none as the series shifts back to Montreal for Game Three on Friday Night as the Canadiens are looking to stop the Lightening from winning back-to-back Championships. Meanwhile the Phoenix Suns are waiting to see who they will face in the 2021 NBA Finals; they will face off with the winner of the Bucks Hawks series. Milwaukee is up Three games to Two as they head to Atlanta for Game Six on Saturday Night (hear all the NBA Playoffs action on 973 ESPN FM!). Plus the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament are back after being cancelled last year due to the Pandemic in England. Wimbledon is the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world.