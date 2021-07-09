Cancel
Premier League

Weekend sports on the air

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

2:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity: Credit Karma Money 250, NBCSN. 7 p.m. Camping World SRX Series, KMOV (4) 6:15 p.m. Cardinals at Cubs, KTVI (2) Noon BIG3: Week 1, KMOV (4) 7 p.m. Exhibition: Nigeria vs. United States, NBCSN. 10:30 p.m. Exhibition: Argentina vs. Australia, NBA. BICYCLING. 7 a.m. Tour de...

BasketballPosted by
The Spun

Report: More Details Emerge From Situation With USA Basketball

Troubling details emerged Thursday evening surrounding the ongoing situation with Team USA men’s basketball. It all began when reports surfaced saying Bradley Beal had been placed in health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. It wasn’t before long when Team USA then announced Beal will not be playing at all in the Tokyo Olympics. It’s an unfortunate development for one of the NBA’s brightest stars.
Denver, COPosted by
NESN

MLB All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch Midsummer Classic Online, On TV

Baseball’s best will be on full display Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver. The 91st annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game has a chance to be one for the ages. Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who participated in Monday’s Home Run Derby, will start on the mound for the American League and also bat leadoff. The two-way phenom will be opposed by Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer.
SportsSporting News

Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Following Multiple Allegations

Opals star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from next week's Tokyo 2020 Games following reports of a breach of the team's COVID-19 bubble. It's understood Cambage engaged in a verbal and physical exchange during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage match against Nigeria in Las Vegas, where the Australian women's team are based ahead of their quest for gold in Tokyo.
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Four Oregon Ducks baseball players go in MLB Draft

Three Oregon baseball players were selected on the second day of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday and a fourth player was selected Tuesday. On Monday, the Texas Rangers made sophomore outfielder Aaron Zavala, the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year, the 38th overall selection when they drafted him with the second pick of the second round.
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021: Will Zalatoris WDs prior to Round 2

Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Open Championship prior to his Round 2 tee time. Zalatoris, 24, was in contention after Day 1 thanks to a one-under 69. However, cameras caught Zalatoris looking uncomfortable after muscling out an approach from the gorse on Royal St. George’s 15th hole Thursday. Zalatoris also had an unwanted viral moment during his round, badly missing a short putt.
WWEf4wonline.com

MLW Battle Riot match to air on beIN Sports later this month

MLW has revealed when this year's Battle Riot match will be airing. The 40-man Battle Riot match will air on beIN Sports at 10 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, July 24. The match is taking place at MLW's Battle Riot tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this Saturday.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Saturday-Sunday sports on the air

1p.m. Cornhole ACL Championships: Final Chase. ESPN2. 7:55a.m. Formula 1 Racing Austrian GP, Qualifying. ESPN2. 11a.m. NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Henry 180, Qualifying. NBCSN. 11:30a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Made in America 250, Practice. NBCSN. 1:30p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Henry 180. KSDK. 7p.m. Camping World SRX Series. KMOV. BASEBALL. 12:05p.m....
MLBThe Day

On the Air

11:30 p.m., FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney Giants at Melbourne Demons. 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — AFL: Brisbane Lions at Adelaide Crows. 5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — AFL: Carlton Blues at Fremantle Dockers. Auto Racing. 5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One Austrian Grand Prix practice from Spielberg, Austria. 8:55...
Basketballchatsports.com

USA Basketball pre-Olympic exhibition games to air on NBC Sports

NBC Sports and Olympic Channel combine to air seven U.S. men’s and women’s basketball exhibition games leading up to the Tokyo Olympics. All of the games are in Las Vegas, where the teams will train before traveling to Japan. The U.S. women’s roster, led by Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi...
TennisPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Baseball apart of Spectacular 4th of July Sports Weekend

This July Fourth Weekend is full of sports to keep up with! The Stanley Cup Finals are in full swing and the Tampa Bay Lighting are up two games to none as the series shifts back to Montreal for Game Three on Friday Night as the Canadiens are looking to stop the Lightening from winning back-to-back Championships. Meanwhile the Phoenix Suns are waiting to see who they will face in the 2021 NBA Finals; they will face off with the winner of the Bucks Hawks series. Milwaukee is up Three games to Two as they head to Atlanta for Game Six on Saturday Night (hear all the NBA Playoffs action on 973 ESPN FM!). Plus the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament are back after being cancelled last year due to the Pandemic in England. Wimbledon is the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world.
WorldThe Independent

Euro 2020, Wimbledon, the Lions, Austrian Grand Prix: The sporting weekend in pictures

England thrashed Ukraine in Rome to set up a Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, who edged past the Czech Republic in their last-eight clash in Baku. British teenager Emma Raducanu made history as she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon the British and Irish Lions won their opening tour match in South Africa and England’s final one-day international against Sri Lanka fell victim to the rain.
Marquette, MIfoxsportsmarquette.com

The Sports Drive: U.P. All-Star Basketball Game This Weekend

Marquette, MI – July 9, 2021 – The U.P. All-Star Boys and Girls basketball games are set to return this weekend, after a 2020 absence caused by Covid. Luke and Tyler break down the rosters and why it is important to have games like these back. Plus: New NIL Rules...
MLBWLFI.com

MLB All-Star Game Fast Facts

July 13, 2021 - The 91st MLB All-Star Game takes place at Coors Field in Denver. The American League defeats the National League 5-2. This is the American League's eighth straight win. 2020 - The MLB All-Star Game is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Los Angeles Dodgers had...
MLBwhopam.com

MLB: Americans win ninth straight All Star Game

The American League won its ninth consecutive All Star Game downing the National League 8-2 last night in Denver. Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took the MVP trophy, homering and batting two runs in. Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani earned the win, pitching a spotless opening frame. MLB commissioner...
MLBcrescentcitysports.com

Fifteen Sun Belt student-athletes selected In 2021 MLB Draft

NEW ORLEANS – Fifteen Sun Belt student-athletes heard their names called during the 2021 Major League Baseball (MLB) First-Year Player Draft. The tally, compiled over the three-day affair from July 11-13, gives the Sun Belt 795 MLB draft picks all-time. South Alabama junior outfielder Ethan Wilson (2nd, 49th) was the...
Denver, COhometownbroadcasting.com

Hometown Broadcasting Sports Wednesday 7/14/21

The American League’s dominance continued Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver. The Junior Circuit, after jumping out to a quick 4-0 lead, rolled to a 5-2 win over the National League. The win marked the AL’s eighth straight win in the contest dating back to 2013. Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named the game’s MVP after he hit a deep home run in the third inning to give the AL an early 2-0 lead. At 22, he became the youngest ASG MVP. Guerrero drilled a 468-foot shot over the left field wall off Corbin Burnes to put the AL up 2-0. Gerrero has 28 home runs this season, second behind only Shohei Ohtani. He is the second-youngest player in All-Star history to hit a home run in the game, and claimed the 200th homer in the game’s history. Ohtani started the game for the American League and pitched one inning and the picked up the win. The Brewers Corbin Burnes pitched two innings, giving up two runs on four hits and took the loss. Tampa Bay’s Mike Zunino also homered for the American League and J.T. Realmuto connected for the National League.

