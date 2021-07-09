An Encounter with God can renew our hearts and minds
Many of us might agree with the worldwide epidemic, political dissension, unemployment, death of loved ones, financial setbacks, racial tensions, mass murders and emotional uncertainty — we may wonder is God still in control? God is bigger than any of the mentioned problems, national or personal, and he will bring something good out of everything that we are going through if we place our hope and faith in him (Romans 8:28).www.victoriaadvocate.com
