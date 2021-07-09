An Encounter with God can renew our hearts and minds

It would be difficult to overstate the profound ways in which, as an unmarried man, I have been encouraged, matured, and cared for by families in the church. As a relatively new Christian in college, I found my first church “home” — and, in it, remarkable families who generously and unremittingly shared their lives with me. We ate together, prayed together, worked together, read the Bible together, celebrated accomplishments together, and discussed what it looked like to follow Jesus together. We learned from each other, exhorted each other, and comforted each other. I experienced then, and innumerable times since, the extravagant richness of Jesus’s promise to bless his people through the gift of family in the church (Luke 18:28–30).