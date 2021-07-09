Cancel
Greenwich, CT

LETTER: Give voters a real choice in the upcoming special election for State Senate.

By greenwichfreepress
greenwichfreepress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the up coming special election for state senator in the 36th district (all of Greenwich and parts of Stamford and New Canaan) the two main parties have to choose their candidates in conventions dominated by the previous year’s delegates. There is no primary so a small clique determines who the candidate should be. On the democratic side outgoing senator Kasser’s delegates got to choose her successor. This isn’t right.

