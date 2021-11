A man wanted for assaulting the same women twice in the same night on Halloween weekend has been identified and arrested. The attacks began in Upland, when the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Angel Rojas of Fontana, reportedly assaulted a group of women outside a bar on N. 2nd Street around 2 a.m. on October 31st. Surveillance video shows Rojas first accosting two women. Two other women who saw the attacks asked him to leave. Instead, he drew closer, prompting one of the women to pushed him away. He subsequently punched all four of the women and then fled. The victims sustained only minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

FONTANA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO