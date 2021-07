Katja Hoyer, an Anglo-German historian and journalist, is the author of “Blood and Iron: The Rise and Fall of the German Empire 1871-1918.”. When Angela Merkel first visited Washington in her role as German chancellor, she was warmly welcomed by President George W. Bush. They hit it off immediately. He gushed that he “got a glimpse into her soul” as she told him about her youth in communist East Germany. That was in 2006, and the two leaders were trying to heal the rifts between their nations after the open criticism of the United States’ war in Iraq by her predecessor as chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder.