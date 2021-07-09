We’re in a ‘Post-Vaccine’ World — Not a ‘Post-Pandemic’ One

My mother the other day on a Zoom call glowed when I told her I had booked my plane ticket to Rochester, New York to visit her and my brother in August. In the background, our rescue pitbull was seen snoring in his well-worn bed — the same weathered, sunken-in dog mattress he’s had since she and our two dogs made the move from Argyle, Texas some three years ago. There were hung pictures of my brother and me reveling in our unbusy youth behind her on the wall. Semblances of a life defined before the coronavirus filled the screen.