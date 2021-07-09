Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

We’re in a ‘Post-Vaccine’ World — Not a ‘Post-Pandemic’ One

The Bold Italic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy mother the other day on a Zoom call glowed when I told her I had booked my plane ticket to Rochester, New York to visit her and my brother in August. In the background, our rescue pitbull was seen snoring in his well-worn bed — the same weathered, sunken-in dog mattress he’s had since she and our two dogs made the move from Argyle, Texas some three years ago. There were hung pictures of my brother and me reveling in our unbusy youth behind her on the wall. Semblances of a life defined before the coronavirus filled the screen.

thebolditalic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
State
Texas State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Vaccine#Post Pandemic#Argyle#Big Boomer Energy#The Western World#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas officer killed, 4 others injured in standoff

A Texas sheriff's sergeant was killed and four other officers were injured when a man barricaded in a house fired on them during a standoff Thursday, police said. Police in Levelland, west of Lubbock, were called to the home shortly after 1 p.m. after someone reported their neighbor was acting strange and walking around with a large gun, police Chief Albert Garcia said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy