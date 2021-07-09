Businesses sign compact with Maine Community College System for expanded workforce training
More than 75 Maine businesses and industry associations have signed agreements with the Maine Community College System that provide their employees with expanded workforce training opportunities and discounted tuition at the state’s seven community colleges. "Working with businesses throughout the state, we have realized our ability to meet their needs increases exponentially when we build deep, lasting relationships. So we developed this Compact and businesses didn’t waste any time signing up," said MCCS President David Daigler.www.healthleadersmedia.com
