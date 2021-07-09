Nearly 90% of Movie Theaters Are Now Open Worldwide Post Pandemic

Throughout much of the pandemic, Californian cinephiles waited patiently for the day that they’d be able to see a movie on the big screen again. In April, an announcement came that was devastating to many of them: ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres would be closing down, resulting in the end of over 300 theaters across the state. At a moment when film distribution models seem to be in flux, this was a new and unpleasant addition to the mix. Netflix took over the lease of New York’s Paris Theatre in 2019, saving the space. That was a welcome maneuver, but the likelihood of a streaming service taking over hundreds of theaters seems a lot less likely.