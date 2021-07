Kanye West seemingly has a “type,” but not in the same way most people do. Instead, the rapper’s preference seems to have more to do with how he initially meets, or at the very least sees, prospective partners, and makes a move from there. The Yeezy designer and and model Irina Shayk are reportedly an item, having just taken an extravagantly luxurious romantic vacation to France in celebration of West’s birthday. But what’s particularly interesting is how the pair met — and that it seems to reflect a pattern in West’s dating history.