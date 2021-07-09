MSU wants to increase Michigan's sexual assault nurse examiners
An initiative led by the Michigan State University College of Nursing will nearly double the state’s number of qualified nurses who can assess and treat survivors of sexual violence by 2024. The program — funded by a three-year, $1.4 million federal grant — will begin in January and focus on ensuring more registered nurses have their Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner certification, or SANE, particularly in rural areas.www.healthleadersmedia.com
Comments / 0